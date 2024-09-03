BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,378,000 after purchasing an additional 234,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

