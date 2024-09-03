Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 207.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. 588,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $278.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

