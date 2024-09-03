Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $444,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

