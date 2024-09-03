Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belite Bio Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

