Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $229,866.23

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $229,866.23 and $83,661.47 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

