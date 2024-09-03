Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224,108.09 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $224,108.09 and $73,806.20 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

