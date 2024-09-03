Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative net margin of 188.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

