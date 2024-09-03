Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.74) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

