Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
