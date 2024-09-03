Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

