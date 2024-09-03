Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $107.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.94.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.