BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,985.50

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,985.50 ($26.11) and last traded at GBX 1,992 ($26.19), with a volume of 10977538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,063 ($27.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.86) to GBX 4,500 ($59.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.77) to GBX 2,650 ($34.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,717.14 ($35.73).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.