Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

