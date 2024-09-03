Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 47,399 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 28,392 put options.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,862. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
