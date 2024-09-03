Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 47,399 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 28,392 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,862. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.