BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.06 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

