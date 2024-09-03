BioRem (CVE:BRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.52

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 79081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

BioRem Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

