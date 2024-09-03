Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 22,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bit Digital Stock Down 12.1 %

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,200. The company has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bit Digital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

