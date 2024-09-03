Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.86 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $859.76 million and $36.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.53 or 0.00075425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00543600 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036240 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,751,597 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.