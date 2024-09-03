BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $906,932.74

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $906,932.74 and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

