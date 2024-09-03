BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BitFuFu Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FUFU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,644. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

