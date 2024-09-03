BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $724.64 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,242.68 or 1.00160756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,902,227 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999643 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

