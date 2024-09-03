BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $84,038.16

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $84,038.16 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

