BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Position Reduced by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,377,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,334,000 after buying an additional 973,763 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,451,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

