BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.04

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 323085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
