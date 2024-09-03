BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.04

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 323085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

