Blast (BLAST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $181.68 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $181.68 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,605,792,480 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,575,041,127.568497 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00894374 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $30,925,895.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

