BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 203.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of BlueLinx worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 20,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.37. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

