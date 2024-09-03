Blur (BLUR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.18 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,845,889,080.5270169 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.14765039 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $29,371,058.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars.

