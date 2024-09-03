BNB (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $77.22 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $529.15 or 0.00893172 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,831 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,888.07154587. The last known price of BNB is 509.21328685 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,490,586,739.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
