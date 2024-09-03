BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BPT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,388. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.