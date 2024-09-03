BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWAY. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrainsWay

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.2 %

BWAY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 44,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,740. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.