BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 19,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 9,112,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,698. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

