Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Director Michael N. Taglich Buys 20,603 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael N. Taglich purchased 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,831 shares in the company, valued at $73,719.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

