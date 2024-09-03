Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,171. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

