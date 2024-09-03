Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 4.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.36 and last traded at $155.49. 5,512,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,966,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.82.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.80 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

