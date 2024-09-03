Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
