Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,170,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,651,000 after buying an additional 448,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 686,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

