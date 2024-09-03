Brokerages Set Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) PT at $121.56

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.56.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a PE ratio of 140.35. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

