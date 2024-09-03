Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $30.60

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of CNO opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

