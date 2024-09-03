Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $124.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. Plexus has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $2,667,824. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

