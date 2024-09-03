Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 4,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

