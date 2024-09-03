Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) PT Raised to $38.00 at Northland Securities

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 349,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

