Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 613,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,982. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

