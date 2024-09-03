Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
