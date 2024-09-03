Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $288.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $279.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,730,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.