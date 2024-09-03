BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 213,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

