Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $533.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 1-year low of $318.68 and a 1-year high of $671.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $552,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cable One by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.