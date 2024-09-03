CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 84,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,942. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

