Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $42.13

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $40.28. Caleres shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 63,298 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caleres by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Caleres by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

