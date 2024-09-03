Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,034. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Calix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,546 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

