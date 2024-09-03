Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$74.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.15.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

TSE:CM opened at C$78.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$79.62. The company has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.