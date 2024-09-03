Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.14. 186,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,022. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.703869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.