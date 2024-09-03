Capital Square LLC Buys 627 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

